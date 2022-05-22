TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 17
YARDAGE: 301
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.59
RANK: 17
KEY FACT: Justin Thomas made his final birdie in regulation to reach 5-under par, the score that got him into a playoff. On the second of the three-hole aggregate playoff, he hit 3-wood to 35 feet for a two-putt birdie. Will Zalatoris missed the green to the right and failed to make his 8-foot birdie putt to fall one behind.
