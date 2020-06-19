Kevin Thomson had other opportunities.

According to Taylor Barton — a UW quarterback in 2001 and 2002 who since founded the Alliance QB Academy and has worked with Thomson for nearly 10 years — the former Sacramento State QB had an offer from a Power Five program “where day one walking in he was taking reps with the 1s.”

Instead, Thomson — an Auburn native and Riverside High alum — announced a graduate transfer to Washington on Wednesday.

And don’t get it twisted: an opportunity is all this is.

“It was, ‘You’re going to have an equal opportunity to

compete for the starting job,’” Barton said of UW’s pitch. “I love the fact

that coach (Jimmy) Lake and his staff didn’t guarantee a job. That would not be

fair to the guys there. That would be a bad look. But for Kevin, it tells you

how much he wants to play for UW. Here’s a kid that grew up in the state,

watched them growing up and now has an opportunity. He proved he can be a

big-time player at a Division I level like the FCS and the Big Sky. But

obviously he wants to prove he can do it at the FBS level.

“So the chance to do those two things — play for the hometown school at the highest level, and have a really legitimate chance to compete for the starting job — I just think that was too good for him to pass up. I think he could have taken an easier route, but he didn’t. That should make Husky fans very excited, that you have a guy that’s willing to come in and pass up other opportunities to take this because he wants it that much and he believes in himself that much.”

Thomson has every reason to believe. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound

quarterback was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and an FCS

All-American following the 2019 season. He tied for third in voting for the

Walter Payton Award, which honors the top offensive player in the FCS. He threw

for 3,216 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games last fall,

while rushing for 619 yards and a team-best 12 rushing touchdowns.

Of course, none of that guarantees he’ll start inside Husky

Stadium. But either way, he may be able to help Washington win.

“To me, it’s kind of the best of both worlds,” said Barton,

who backed up Cody Pickett after transferring to UW from City College of San Francisco

in 2001. “If he ends up being the starter, you’re glad you brought him in and

you have a lot of possibilities you can use with your offense now because you

can get in designed QB runs and the defense now has to account for your QB, and

that changes things.

“But even if he doesn’t end up being the starter, I could see him being a guy like Tayson Hill with the New Orleans Saints where he has a couple packages every game that now you could use. That forces a defense in limited preparation time each week to now have to use some of that to prepare for someone like him.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfMC8YEYEMY&amp;feature=emb_title

For Thomson, preparation has never been a problem. Barton

praised his pupil’s attention to detail, as well as his perseverance. He

originally signed with UNLV in 2014, then underwent Tommy John surgery a year

later. He rehabbed for nearly two years, transferred to Sacramento State,

earned the starting job and made the most of his opportunity.

Now, his unique path to the Pac-12 might soon pay off.

“I don’t think he’s had the same offensive coordinator for

two consecutive years in his entire college career,” Barton said. “As much as that

is frustrating at the time, now fast-forward to this situation and it’s

advantageous, because here’s a kid who has heard every term used. He’s been

through so many different offenses and styles that he’s going to be able to adapt

and learn it and understand it a lot quicker than the average kid who is going

to transfer somewhere having been in the same offense for three or four years.”

And none of that means he’ll ultimately be the best option

under center. Redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris

and true freshman Ethan Garbers are all former four-star prospects. They’re all

gifted passers with the physical potential to win much more than a quarterback

competition.

Barton should know: he worked with both Sirmon and Morris in

high school as well.

“They are very different,” Barton said. “I think Dylan and

Jacob have stronger arms than Kevin. I think Kevin is more athletic than those

guys, so they can kind of balance each other out.

“That’s the thing: I don’t think it’s a situation where if

you have three guys, you don’t have one. All three of those guys, they can all go

win at this level at this school. There is no doubt in my mind. Now, who can

win more, and who can look better doing it? That’s why they’re obviously going

to compete against each other right now, the rest of the summer and then fall

camp.”

But, depending on who starts, Washington — and first-year

offensive coordinator John Donovan — may have to win in different ways.

“Dylan (Morris) has one of the strongest arms I’ve ever been

around,” Barton said, comparing the quarterbacks. “He has a pure rocket and

such a quick release — a really, really quick release. Jacob (Sirmon) is the

guy that you see coming off the bus and you point to him first. He’s the guy that

passes the eye test and is capable of making every throw and stretching a defense

downfield that I don’t think Washington necessarily had with Keith Price or

Jake Browning.

“For Jacob and Dylan, arm strength is a big thing. But the

speed at this level is so fast. Can you anticipate windows and throw to guys

before they’re open? Can you make the right read? Can you get into the right

checks? Can you handle adversity? Those are the kind of things where those guys

are untested. A kid like Kevin (Thomson) brings that to the table. You can turn

on the film and go see him in the Big Sky against really good teams and doing

it against Power Five schools.”

Thomson could compile a lot more film against Power Five

opponents this fall.

But first, he needs to take advantage of another

opportunity.

“Ultimately, he’s at the destination he wanted,” Barton said.

“He grew up wanting to play quarterback at the University of Washington, and he’s

got a chance now. He’s done the work to get to this point, but now he’s got to

continue doing the work to ultimately get the ending to the story that he’s

always dreamed of.”