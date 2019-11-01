Washington point guard Quade Green, who transferred from Kentucky last season, received approval from the NCAA that allows him to play immediately this season.
The Huskies confirmed the news, which was first reported by Pete Thamel at Yahoo Sports.
The 6-foot sophomore is expected to start when Washington opens the season Nov. 8 against Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.
Green, a former five-star recruit, is the third McDonald’s All-American in a UW lineup that includes touted freshman forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who starred in Thursday’s 87-63 exhibition win over Division II Western Washington.
In nine games as a backup last season, Green averaged 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 turnovers, 1.0 steals and 17.8 minutes.
As a freshman in 2017-18, Green started 13 of 34 games last season when he averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 turnovers and 25.6 minutes.
This post will be updated.