LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy had her contract extended through 2027 after she guided the Wildcats to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in 40 years.
Terms of the contract were not immediately available.
In a release, the second-year coach thanked athletic director Mitch Barnhart, women’s basketball administrator Tiffany Hayden and President Eli Capilouto for their belief in her and for having a shared vision for the program.
"We have a core group of talented and driven players returning along with an exciting group of signees that cannot wait to wear those eight letters across the front of their jersey," Elzy said.
Elzy was interim coach for a brief period before officially taking over for Matthew Mitchell in December 2020 after a 6-0 start. She has a 37-21 record at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats back from losing eight of nine at midseason to 10 consecutive league wins — including a 64-62 upset of top-ranked and eventual national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament title game.
The Wildcats, who finished 19-12 this season, earned their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth but fell 69-62 to Princeton in the first round. Elzy is the first Wildcats women's coach to start a tenure with consecutive NCAA appearances.
Barnhart said the program’s “impressive” turnaround was a strong step in building the championship vision. He added, “We’re excited to extend Kyra and continue our investment in women’s basketball and in her as a coach and positive role model in our community.”
___
More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.