Wyoming (6-6, Mountain West) vs Kent State (7-6, MAC), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Boise, Idaho
TOP PLAYERS
Wyoming: LB Chad Muma was named All-MWC first team with 129 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.
Kent State: QB Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns, and RB Marquez Cooper has rushed for 1,080 yards and 11 scores.
NOTABLE
Wyoming: This is the fourth time in six seasons Wyoming has earned a bowl bid, making Craig Bohl the first coach in program history to take four teams to the postseason.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes won the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division championship before losing to Northern Illinois in the title game, 41-23. They’ll be looking for their second bowl victory in school history after beating Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Wyoming: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 17th bowl appearance overall.
Kent State: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, fourth bowl appearance overall.
