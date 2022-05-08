The Kent Panther Lake Library is closed indefinitely after a car crashed into the building early Saturday, causing structural damage.
According to the King County Fire Department, the damage occurred when a vehicle struck the building on 108th Avenue in Kent around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Two people sustained minor injuries from the accident and were taken to the hospital.
The crash caused "structural damage," and the building will be closed indefinitely for repairs, according to a notice posted by the King County Library System.
Services including Wi-Fi and book return are not available at the location during construction. Holds scheduled for Panther Lake will be sent to the Kent branch located at 212 Seconds Ave.
Updates on the repairs will be posted on the library's web page. The library system website now shows repairs scheduled through June 25.
A spokesperson for King County Library System did not immediately return requests for comment on Sunday.
For further assistance, patrons can call the KCLS help line at (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.
