CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 19 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 on Thursday night.
Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (16-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Calvin Solomon added 10 points. David Kachelries had six assists.
Bryce Johnson had 15 points for the Cougars (6-18, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points as did Brandon Betson.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.