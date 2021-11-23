BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County easily beat American 98-67 on Tuesday night.
Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2). L.J. Owens added 12 points and six rebounds. Ray Salnave had 10 points.
Johnny O'Neil had 15 points for the Eagles (2-4), who have lost four games in a row. Matt Rogers added 14 points. Jaxon Knotek had 10 points.
Stacy Beckton Jr., whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Eagles, shot only 1 of 7 overall.
