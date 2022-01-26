PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rich Kelly had 21 points as UMass topped La Salle 77-71 on Wednesday night.
Trent Buttrick had 16 points for UMass (9-10, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. T.J. Weeks Jr. added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Javohn Garcia had 11 points. C.J. Kelly had a career-high 10 rebounds plus nine points.
Josh Nickelberry had 18 points for the Explorers (6-11, 1-6). Jack Clark added 16 points. Clifton Moore had 14 points and three blocks.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
