CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud had a season-high 20 points as Central Arkansas romped past Hendrix College 90-56 on Monday.
Camren Hunter and Ibbe Klintman each scored 15 points for Central Arkansas (2-9), which ended its six-game losing streak. Darious Hall had 14 points.
The 90 points were a season best for Central Arkansas, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.
Alex Conrad had 13 points for the Warriors. Jonathan Ryan added 12 points and Sean Coman had 11 points.
