For more than a decade, Maurica and Andy Powell helped build Oregon into a national track and field and cross-country power, working as assistant coaches for the men and women distance runners for 13 years.
Now, in their second season as head coaches of the Washington cross-country and track programs, they are looking to build teams that will annually compete for national titles. With the help of a daughter of a Boston Marathon winner, they are on the right track.
Last year, the UW women were ninth at the NCAA championships, and the men sixth. The Husky women, led by senior Katie Rainsberger, who transferred to UW when the Powells came to UW, will look for an even better finish in Saturday's NCAA championships in Terre Haute, Ind.
The UW women are ranked No. 4 in the country and last month won the pre-nationals at the site of this year's championships. The UW men, ranked No. 14 in the country, have a goal of a second straight top-10 finish.
Rainsberger's passion was soccer while growing up in Colorado, and that was just fine with her mother, Laura Larsen (Weidenbach) Rainsberger, who won the Boston Marathon in 1985 and would be the last American woman to win that race for 33 years.
"I don't think she wanted me to run," said Katie, who did not comprehend her mom's achievement until the two went to Boston for the 2010 race "and my mom's picture was everywhere."
Katie's middle school did not offer soccer, so she ran cross country. Not only was she good at it, she liked it.
Her natural talent in running led her to finally quit soccer after her junior year of high school. By then, she was highly recruited in track and cross country.
Rainsberger, whose father played football at Kansas State, said she chose Oregon because of the Powells.
Rainsberger finished fourth in the NCAA cross-country championships in 2016, helping the Ducks win the national title. When the Powells came to Washington in 2018, there was no doubt what Rainsberger would do.
"It wasn't a, 'Should I go to Washington?' it was, 'How am I going to make this happen?' " Rainsberger said.
Rainsberger continued her success at UW last year, becoming a three-time All-American in cross country and a first-team All-American in indoor track (mile).
"You see a lot of flashes in the pan, but she has been good over four years and I think her best running is ahead of her," Maurica Powell said.
The NCAA championships return to the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute for the first time since 2016, when Rainsberger was fourth. The Huskies have run on the course twice this year, finishing third in the John McNichols Invitational in September, then winning the pre-nationals, led by Rainsberger's sixth-place finish.
"I realized no one on our team had been there other than Katie, and it had been three years since Katie had been there," Maurica Powell said. "It's a interesting course, a fair course, but you just have to know it, and I think it's a big advantage to have seen it."
The Husky men have also seen it, finishing fourth in the pre-nationals. The Huskies were fourth in the NCAA West Regionals in Colfax last Friday, with Andy Jordan becoming the first Husky to win a regional title.
Andy Powell said the men "would have to overperform" to finish in the top 10 this year, but he is not counting it out.
Maurica Powell concedes that the three women's teams ranked ahead of the Huskies — Arkansas, Stanford and BYU — are better on paper.
"But I have been in situations where I've had a really good team and not won, and I've been in situations where we really should not have won on paper and we did," she said. "Those things said, success for us will be running our best race."
Maurica Powell said she knows she can count on Rainsberger.
"She is on the upswing and is a dangerous competitor because she is hard to rattle at a national meet because she's tough and she's focused, and she has seen enough things," Powell said. "She doesn't need a meet to go perfectly because she has been through enough and is able to perform at her best when things look crazy all around."
Rainsberger, double majoring in medical anthropology and human evolutionary biology, said it's hard to comprehend that this will be her last cross-country race and said she will get too emotional if she thinks about it. She said there is something special about cross country and the bond it creates with teammates.
"You are not just running for yourself, but for the other six girls on the line with you," she said. "I love the feeling of competing, and I love that I get to do it with a lot of other bad-ass girls. Running cross country, there are a lot of opportunities to see your opponents at their worst — blood and sweat and tears and utter exhaustion — and when you see someone in that kind of state, you really get to know them at their worst and you respect them for it.
"When I see someone giving it their all, and they're gross and they're sweating, and I know they have given (everything) for their teammates, that is huge and it's special. It creates a bond unlike any other experience. It's a raw bond that you don't get very often."
She gets to experience that one last time Saturday.
"Last one, best one," she said. "I just want to run the best I can."