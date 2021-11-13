ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Drew Kannely-Robles ran for four touchdowns, Kobe Tracy threw three touchdown passes and Dixie State snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 62-21 win over Fort Lewis on Saturday night.
Kannely-Robles carried the ball on each of the game's first three plays from scrimmage, running for 21 and 31 yards before scoring a 16-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just 48 seconds in.
Fort Lewis was flagged for a false start on its first play, which ultimately led to a three-and-out and, after an 11-yard punt, Dixie State (1-9) took over at the Skyhawks 40. Kannely-Robles ripped off an 18-yard run and, on the second play of the drive, Tracy hit Keith Davis for an 22-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 12:45 left in the first quarter.
The Trailblazers exploded for 35 second-quarter points to make it 49-7 at halftime and Connor Brooksby's program-record 50-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter gave them a 62-14 lead.
Emmanuel Nwosu had 18 carries for 153 yards for Division-II Fort Lewis. Armon Hickson completed 21 of 37 passes for 281 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Kannely-Robles finished with 14 carries for 158 yards and Tracy was 18-of-23 passing for 281 yards.
