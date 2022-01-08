AMES, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian on Saturday.
Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists.
Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-1).
The Cyclones held Iowa State to 4-of-18 shooting in the first quarter to take a 20-10 lead. Joens had 11 points in the second quarter and the lead was 38-18.
TCU finished shooting 20 of 73 (27%) with Diggs going 8 of 16. The Horned Frogs were 2 of 9 from the foul line while Iowa State was 21 of 24.
