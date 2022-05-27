Daylan Kuefler scored in overtime to lift the Kamloops Blazers to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 5 of the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference Finals on Friday night.
The Blazers take a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 is Sunday in Kent.
Baseball
• Jarred Kelenic was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple and an RBI, but the Rainiers lost to the visiting Las Vegas Aviators 6-2.
• Spencer Packard was 2 for 5 with a hoer and two RBI, and Cole Barr was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI, but the visiting Everett AquaSox lost to the Spokane Indians 15-7.
Rowing
• The Washington women’s rowing team saw all three of its crews move directly through to the semifinals, winning two of three heats — while finishing second in the other — on the first day at the NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida.
• Seattle Pacific rowed past Western Washington to take second in their heat in the NCAA Division II championships in Sarasota, qualifying for Saturday’s grand final.
Golf
• Washington State hired Sofie Aagaard to coach its women’s team. She spent the last seven seasons at Cal Poly.
• Washington’s RJ Manke shot a 4-over 74 on the first day of the NCAA championships at in Scottsdale, Arizona. He’s four strokes out of the top 10.
Rugby
• The Seawolves beat the Houston Sabercats 43-36 at Starfire Sports Complex, but they were knocked out of the playoff hunt. The Seawolves finish the season June fifth in Los Angeles.
