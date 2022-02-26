TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 23 points as South Dakota edged Oral Roberts 92-87 on Saturday night.
Erik Oliver had 13 points for the Coyotes (18-11, 11-7 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Mason Archambault added 12 points apiece. Perrott-Hunt had eight rebounds.
Elijah Lufile had 15 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-6). Francis Lacis had 15 points and Issac McBride scored 14.
The Coyotes tied the season series against the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 82-73 on Dec. 20.
