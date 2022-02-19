VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 24 points shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range and South Dakota topped Western Illinois 78-65 on Saturday.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 18 points for South Dakota (17-10, 10-6 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mason Archambault added 12 points. Xavier Fuller had 10 points.
Trenton Massner had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-13, 6-10). Luka Barisic added 16 points. Colton Sandage had 15 points.
Leathernecks second-leading scorer Will Carius entered averaging 15 points per game but scored just three points in the loss.
The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 75-72 on Jan. 24.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.