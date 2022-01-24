MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes edged past Western Illinois 75-72 on Monday night.
Mason Archambault added 15 points for the Coyotes (12-7, 5-3 Summit League). Boogie Anderson chipped in 14, Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 11 and Hunter Goodrick had 10. Anderson also had six assists, while Perrott-Hunt posted eight rebounds.
Luka Barisic had 18 points for the Leathernecks (12-8, 3-5). Trenton Massner added 17 points and seven rebounds. Colton Sandage had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
