VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had a season-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds as South Dakota beat North Dakota 71-58 on Saturday.
Mason Archambault had 12 points for South Dakota (13-8, 6-4 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Erik Oliver had 11 points.
North Dakota totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Bentiu Panoam had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-18, 0-9), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Paul Bruns added 17 points. Brady Danielson had eight rebounds.
South Dakota also defeated North Dakota 75-68 on Jan. 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.