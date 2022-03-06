SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated Kansas City 74-61 in the Summit League Conference tournament's quarterfinals on Sunday night.
Hunter Goodrick and Mason Archambault added 14 points apiece for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 13 points, and Boogie Anderson had 12. Goodrick also had eight rebounds and three blocks, while Archambault posted six assists.
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 19 points for the Roos (19-12). Evan Gilyard II added 11 points. Arkel Lamar had 11 points and nine rebounds.
