CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday.
Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto.
The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.
Montreal outshot the Union 8-4 with a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Andre Blake had two saves for the Union. Sebastian Breza had one save for Montreal.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.