With U.S. Attorney General William Barr as the point man, the Trump administration is now getting aggressive with local jurisdictions that have declared themselves sanctuary cities or in other ways have refused to give full cooperation to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in sweeping deportations of undocumented immigrants.
Barr's latest target is King County. The U.S. Justice Department is suing the county for blocking ICE-chartered flights from departing and arriving at county-owned Boeing Field.
“Our ordinances rightly require that King County facilitate immigration enforcement directives only when accompanied by a valid court order,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in response to the lawsuit. “Mass deportations raise deeply troubling human-rights concerns, including separation of families, racial disproportionality in policing and constitutional issues of due process.”
Add this latest court battle to the dozens that have already taken place in the last three years between government lawyers from Washington state and government lawyers from President Donald Trump's Washington. So far, the hometown legal teams have dominated. Constantine said he expects another win for the Left Coast in this immigration fight.
