OLYMPIA — An Olympia man has been found guilty in the March 2020 double-homicide of a mother and young daughter, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 10, 2020, the bodies of 34-year-old Charlene Van Auken and her 4-year-old daughter, Zoey Peetz, were found in the 5700 block of Puget Beach Road Northeast, KIRO-TV reported.
Detectives called the deaths suspicious and said all signs at the time pointed to homicide.
According to The Olympian, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office determined Van Auken died of a contact gunshot wound to the head. Her daughter also had a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.
The suspect, Nick Denham, was quickly identified by detectives and he was arrested March 12, 2020.
After two months of trial, a jury found Denham guilty Wednesday on two counts of murder in the first degree along with 10 other felony charges.
