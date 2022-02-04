BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points and four blocks as Iona stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Canisius 70-62 on Friday night.
Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (19-3, 11-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had seven rebounds.
Armon Harried had 14 points for the Golden Griffins (7-16, 3-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Ahamadou Fofana added three blocks. Jacco Fritz had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.