NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Iona to a 76-58 win over Fairfield on Sunday, the Gaels' 11th consecutive home victory.
Elijah Joiner had 10 points for Iona (22-5, 14-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski added five assists.
Supreme Cook had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Stags (12-16, 6-11).
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Iona defeated Fairfield 80-76 on Jan. 11.
