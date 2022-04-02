PITTSBURGH (AP) — Julius Pegues, the first Black basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 86.
The school said Pegues died this week at John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-3 guard joined Pitt in 1954 and played a year on the freshman team before earning a scholarship and moving to varsity. He averaged 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 77 career games for the Panthers and twice helped the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament, including a 31-point performance in a first-round loss to Miami (Ohio) in 1958.
The St. Louis Hawks selected Pegues in the fourth round of the 1958 draft. He was unable to play due to a previously made five-year commitment to the U.S. Air Force through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
Pegues had an undergraduate degree from Pitt in aerospace engineering and studied meteorology at St. Louis University. He served as a weatherman in the Air Force and worked extensively in the air industry, including a stint as an advisor for the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Julius was a trailblazer at the University of Pittsburgh and went on to become an icon in the Tulsa community,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. "We are proud to recognize him as one of the exceptional people in the history of Pitt Athletics.”
Pegues is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wennette, their three children — Mary Pegues, Michael Pegues and Angela Guillory — and their families.
___
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.