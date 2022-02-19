LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-74 on Saturday night.
Julien made all 10 of his free throws. Jalen Dalcourt had 17 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-13, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Dou Gueye added 10 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.
Andre Jones had 20 points and seven steals for the Warhawks (13-15, 5-11). Nika Metskhvarishvili added 17 points. Koreem Ozier had 16 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.