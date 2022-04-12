TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Women will have to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion under a ruling by a Florida judge in a nearly seven-year battle over the waiting period.
Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey in Tallahassee tossed out a lawsuit filed on behalf of a Gainesville women's clinic, saying other medical procedures have similar waiting periods and other important decisions like getting married, getting divorced and buying a gun have longer waiting periods.
“Twenty-four hours is the minimum time needed to sleep on such an important decision,” Judge Dempsey wrote.
She also added that exceptions for the life of a mother and documented cases of rape and incest support the constitutionality of the law.
Former governor and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott signed the bill into law in 2015 and it was immediately challenged.
