TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees reached agreements on one-year contracts with 10 of their 11 players eligible for arbitration and exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million and was offered $17 million.
New York reached agreements Tuesday with outfielder Joey Gallo ($10,275,000), second baseman Gleyber Torres ($6.25 million), left-hander Jordan Montgomery ($6 million, right-hander Jameson Taillon ($5.8 million), infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($4.7 million), right-hander Chad Green ($4 million), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($2.15 million), right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga ($1.65 million), infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar ($1.3 million), right-hander Clay Holmes ($1.1 million) and catcher Kyle Higashioka ($935,000).
