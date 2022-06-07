WEST LONG BRANCH. N.J. (AP) — JR Reid has resigned as an assistant coach at Monmouth University to pursue opportunities outside of college basketball.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school announced the decision on Tuesday without saying what plans Reid had.
Reid spent four seasons at Monmouth and was an integral part of the program, contributing to 65 overall victories, the 2021 MAAC regular season title, and trips to the MAAC title game in 2019 and 2022.
Reid played for North Carolina in the 1980s and won a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics. He played in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in a pro career that spanned from 1989-2003, ending overseas.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.