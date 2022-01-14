NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Sherwin-Williams Co., down $8.93 to $308.46.
The paint maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings as raw materials shortages and supply chain problems crimped operations.
Boston Beer Co., down $39.65 to $449.33.
The maker of Sam Adams beer warned it will miss its 2021 earnings target as it faces inventory shortages and higher supply chain costs.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $5.33 to $42.99.
Gaming legislation changes in Macau are reportedly beneficial to the casino operator.
ODP Corp., up $1.29 to $42.54.
The parent of Office Depot is delaying a split-up of its businesses to review a new buyout offer.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $10.34 to $157.89.
Investors were disappointed by the bank's latest financial results, which showed profits fell as its trading business slumped.
Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.06 to $58.06.
The bank reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.36 to $35.51.
U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 25 cents to $44.08.
Slumping copper prices weighed down the mining company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.