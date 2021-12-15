DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Collins Joseph scored 14 points off the bench and Bethune-Cookman beat NCCAA-member Johnson University (FL) 88-41 on Wednesday night.
Marcus Garrett had 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (2-8), which broke its five-game losing streak. Joe French added 12 points and Mikey West 11 with seven assists and six rebounds.
Bethune-Cookman distributed season highs with 20 assists and 51-second half points.
Antwan Bradley scored 13 points for the Suns and Corey Shelton 11.
