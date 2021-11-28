LONDON (AP) — Ballon d’Or contender Jorginho made amends for an error leading to Manchester United's goal with an equalizing penalty for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
Jorginho was around the halfway line when he failed to control Bruno Fernandes' hooked clearance from the edge of the United penalty area five minutes into the second half. Jadon Sancho nipped in to seize possession and race through on goal before netting his first Premier League goal since his offseason arrival.
The chance for Jorginho to come to Chelsea's rescue came when Aaron Wan-Bissaka caught the back of Thiago Silva's leg when clearing the ball.
Jorginho, who missed a penalty when Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup automatically earlier this month, found the target this time — sending goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way in the 69th minute.
Jorginho will discover on Monday whether he has won the Ballon d’Or — European football's top individual prize.
Manchester City beating fourth-place West Ham meant Chelsea’s lead was cut to one point.
A week after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired by United, Michael Carrick has a win — at Villarreal in the Champions League — and this draw against the Premier League leaders from his matches as interim caretaker manager.
After losing five of its last seven league games under Solskjaer, United moved within five points of the fourth Champions League place — a welcome platform for Ralf Rangnick to build on. The German is set to take charge until the end of the season after a work permit has been secured.
