DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk share the lead heading into the final round at the Qatar Masters, with Kalle Samooja one stroke back after shooting 6-under 66 on Saturday.
Jordan (70) and Meronk (72) have 54-hole totals of 8-under 208 at Doha Golf Club as both search for their first European tour win.
The 282nd-ranked Jordan had a front-nine 39 but recovered with five birdies on the back nine in an overall “stressful” round.
“I couldn't get up and down,” the Englishman said, “but I knew I wasn't that far off. Fortunately enough, it all started to click. It was stressful but always very rewarding when you do well.”
Samooja of Finland had a double bogey on the par-4 second hole but added eight birdies in the day's best round.
“It was almost a perfect round," Samooja said. “I just lost my ball in a palm tree on the second hole and made a double but otherwise I played really, really good golf.”
Longtime leader Pablo Larrazábal (75) slipped two shots back in a three-way tie for fourth with fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui (70) and South Africa's Wilco Nienaber (74).
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.