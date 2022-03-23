Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor is leaving for Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M.
The Lady Bulldogs announced Wednesday that Taylor has taken the job with the Aggies after seven years with Georgia.
Taylor replaces Gary Blair, who retired after after nearly two decades as the Aggies coach and led them to the national title in 2011.
Taylor compiled a 140-75 overall record at Georgia, including a 62-48 mark in the SEC. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament but never advanced past the second round.
“I want to personally thank Joni for being a great ambassador at the University of Georgia," athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Her impact left a lasting impression on this program.”
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.