LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Andre Jones had a career-high 30 points as ULM edged Arkansas-Little Rock 75-72 in overtime on Saturday.
Johnnie Williams' only point of the game gave ULM a 73-72 lead with 17 seconds remaining in overtime. Russell Harrison added two more free throws with six seconds left.
Koreem Ozier had 16 points for ULM (12-12, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Russell Harrison added 11 points.
Isaiah Palermo had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (7-13, 2-6), who have now lost four straight games. Jordan Jefferson added 18 points. Myron Gardner had 13 points.
The Warhawks improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. ULM defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 80-72 on Jan. 6.
