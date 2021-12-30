CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Southern Utah topped Sacramento State 64-51 on Thursday night.
Maizen Fausett had 14 points and nine rebounds for Southern Utah (9-4, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Harrison Butler added six rebounds.
Bryce Fowler had 12 points for the Hornets (4-6, 0-3). Zach Chappell added 10 points. Cameron Wilbon had 10 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.