MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 18 points to lead in double figures as Lousisana-Monroe topped Southern Miss 74-65 on Saturday.
Koreem Ozier added 15 points for the Warhawks. Thomas Howell chipped in 14, Russell Harrison scored 11 and Elijah Gonzales had 10. Howell also had seven rebounds, while Harrison posted 10 rebounds.
Rashad Bolden had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (4-7), who have lost five consecutive games. Tyler Stevenson added 11 points. Jaron Pierre Jr. had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.