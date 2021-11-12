EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Chris Manon scored 19 points apiece as Cornell narrowly beat Lafayette 90-85 on Friday night.
Keller Boothby added 12 points for the Big Red, while Sarju Patel and Greg Dolan each had 10. Manon and Patel each grabbed six rebounds.
Tyrone Perry scored a career-high 25 points for the Leopards (0-2). Leo O'Boyle added 19 points. Neal Quinn had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.