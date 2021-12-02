OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Weber State to a 67-44 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night, the Wildcats' seventh straight victory to open the season.
Both teams were playing their first Big Sky Conference game of the season.
Dyson Koehler had 15 points for Weber State (7-0). Koby McEwen added 13 points.
Jamison Overton, whose 15.0 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Wildcats, failed to score (0 of 7).
Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks (3-5) with 10 rebounds. Nik Mains had seven points and eight rebounds. Carson Towt added seven rebounds. Jalen Cone had 4 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.