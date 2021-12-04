OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Weber State to an 80-69 win over Portland State on Saturday night, the Wildcats' eighth straight victory to open the season.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 17 points for Weber State (8-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Zahir Porter added 16 points. Koby McEwen had 12 points and six rebounds.
Michael Carter III had 14 points for the Vikings (3-4, 1-1). Marlon Ruffin added 11 points. James Jean-Marie had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.