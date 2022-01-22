HOUSTON (AP) — John Jones came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Texas Southern to a 78-44 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.
Brison Gresham had 11 points for Texas Southern (6-10, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). A.J. Lawson added eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs shot 29.1% from the field, the worst mark by a Texas Southern opponent this season. Additionally, the Tigers forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Garrett Hicks had 11 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (4-12, 3-3). Jalen Johnson added 11 points. Eric Lee had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.