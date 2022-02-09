DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had 18 points and 12 rebounds to carry Stetson to a 63-57 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.
Chase Johnston also scored 18 for the Hatters (11-13, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), who held the West Division-leading Gamecocks to a season-low 16 points in the second half. Wheza Panzo added 12 points. Stephan Swenson had eight assists.
Darian Adams had 19 points and three blocks for Jacksonville State (16-8, 9-2). Brandon Huffman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Demaree King, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Gamecocks, had three points on 1-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.