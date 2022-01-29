DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones scored a season-high 25 points as Stetson defeated Eastern Kentucky 113-95 on Saturday. Wheza Panzo added 20 points for the Hatters.
Jones made 10 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds.
Chase Johnston had 19 points for Stetson (9-12, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Josh Smith added 12 points. Giancarlo Valdez had a career-high 12 assists plus six points.
The 113 points were a season best for Stetson, which also had a season-high 29 assists.
Jomaru Brown had 21 points and six assists for the Colonels (10-12, 2-6). Michael Moreno also scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Cooper Robb had 12 points.
