TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lance Jones scored 24 points as Southern Illinois edged past Indiana State 76-72 on Saturday.
Marcus Domask added 21 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added six assists.
Kailex Stephens scored a career-high 21 points for the Sycamores (11-16, 4-11). Cooper Neese added 19 points. Xavier Bledson had 10 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 63-55 on Jan. 19.
