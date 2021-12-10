LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville 62-55 on Friday night.
Jones, who was 10-for-12 shooting in the second half, sparked second-half runs of 8-0, 6-0 and 9-0 for the Blue Demons (8-1) and his fast-break layup with 5:11 to play gave DePaul the lead for good.
He made 3 of 4 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda added eight points apiece. Freeman-Liberty had four of the Blue Demons' seven steals.
Malik Williams scored a career-high 22 points for the Cardinals (6-3), with eight rebounds and three steals.
There were 11 lead changes and five ties as neither team could get ahead by more than nine.
Jones gave DePaul the lead for good with a driving layup, then added a step-back 3-pointer and a putback of a Terry missed 3 in a span of 1:16 as DePaul surged ahead 56-50. He scored nine of DePaul's last 13 points.
DePaul travels to Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday. Louisville plays host to Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.