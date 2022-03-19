TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Toronto and the Reds beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday for coach Bob Bradley's first victory with the team.
Toronto (1-2-1) snapped an 0-5-4 skid in MLS play with its first victory since Oct. 3 over the Chicago Fire.
Osorio broke a tie in the 53rd minute, racing toward the back post and sliding to get a leg to Luca Petrasso's cross. The 29-year-old Canadian midfielder has scored in all 10 of his MLS seasons.
Russell Canouse opened the scoring for D.C. United (2-2-0) in the 10th minute. Alejandro Pozuelo tied it in the 24th.
