NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly matched his season high with 21 points as Iona beat Yale 91-77 on Sunday night.
Dylan van Eyck had 17 points and five assists for Iona (9-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quinn Slazinski added 16 points. Nelly Junior Joseph had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The 91 points were a season best for Iona.
Azar Swain scored a career-high 34 points and had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-6).
Matthue Cotton, the Bulldogs' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.