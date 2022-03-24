What’s Happening March 25-31
Spring is (finally) here! You can celebrate the season with the colors of the rainbow at Phinney Neighborhood Association's Holi Festival of Colors.
Holi is a Hindu spring festival that signifies the changing of seasons, the victory of good over evil, color, love, fertility, laughter, forgetting and forgiving. PNA's Holi festival includes color-throwing, entertainment, food and more for people of all religions, cultures, backgrounds and ages.
The idea for a Holi festival in the Seattle neighborhood began in 2018 with community member Avanie Trovato, who previously held an Indian cooking class and Bollywood movie night at the Phinney Center. Trovato celebrated Holi while growing up in India, and she wanted to share this spring celebration with the Indian community and others in Seattle.
"She wanted to bring a sense of sharing tradition and culture to this neighborhood — the importance of people being able to celebrate cultures that they belong to and also learn about traditions and cultures that they may not know about," said Mary Campbell, PNA events manager.
This year's Holi festival will include an area for throwing colored powder; music by DJ KP, who blends Indian music like Bollywood and Bhangra hits with American Top 40 hits and more; henna with Viviane of Mehndiva Viv; a performance and dance workshop by Afsaana Dance; and children's arts and crafts with Wasfee Vazir of Hindi Time Kids. When you're ready to take a break from the festivities, you can enjoy a snack from Spice Waala and wash it down with Seattle-based Jaipur Avenue chai.
"It was important to us to work with people who are Indian or are part of the Indian culture. … It's going to be really fun," Campbell said. "There's going to be great dancing, and it's going to be a big party."
If you want to throw (or wear) powder, make sure to dress in clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Participants can even go home with their own free souvenir.
"Sometimes people like to wear white, because when you wear white, the color really pops on your clothes,” Campbell said. “People will spray vinegar on their clothes to get the color to set, and it can be almost like a tie-dye T-shirt.”
There will be a limited number of tickets available to join the powder-throwing area at the festival for $12. Tickets include entrance to the powder-throwing area and five color packets (additional packets available for purchase for $2). Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket to enter and can get two complimentary color packets each. The vendor and performance areas are free.
PNA's Holi festival will take place noon-3 p.m. March 26 in the Phinney Center lower parking lot (6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle). Find more information at: phinneycenter.org/calendar/holi22
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening March 25-31 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.
Artists at the Center with Das Biest — March 25
Join Seattle Center's Artists at the Center series with Das Biest at 7 p.m. This performance features a dance exploration of labor, work and rest. The outdoor piece also includes improvisation, site-specific choreography and energetic movement styles. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle (Fisher Pavilion Roof); 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com
Masters of Hawaiian Music — March 25
City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission host Kent’s Spotlight Series with Masters of Hawaiian Music at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature four-time Grammy-winner and slack key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr., along with guitarists Jeff Peterson and Sonny Lim. Purchase tickets online; $28/adults, $26/seniors, $15/youth. 10020 S.E. 256th St., Kent; 253-856-5051; kentwa.gov
U District Cherry Blossom Festival — March 25-April 10
The U District Partnership presents Seattle’s first U District Cherry Blossom Festival to celebrate the blooming of the cherry trees on the University of Washington campus. The two-week celebration includes a 5K and half-marathon Cherry Blossom Run (March 26 and 27), the waterfront Cantina Bloom Garden and cherry-blossom-themed food, drink and shopping promotions in the University District. Register for the Cherry Blossom Run online; price varies. Multiple locations; udistrictseattle.com/cherryblossomfestival
Freeway Estates Plant Sale — March 26
Freeway Estates Community Orchard presents a plant sale of vegetable and flower starts, native plants, free seeds and more 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 6030 Sixth Ave. N.E., Seattle; freewayestates.org
An Appetite for Film: Food in the Movies — March 26
King County Library System hosts an online class to explore the complex relationship between food and film throughout history and how this relationship continues to impact our cultural landscape with film historian John Trafton at 2 p.m. Register online; free. kcls.org
The Big Taste — March 26
Discover local wines, beers, ciders and spirits 5-8 p.m. There will also be live music, food and more. Purchase tickets online; $45. 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; usrotary.org
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater — March 26-27
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Paramount Theatre with a variety of new and classic works including Alvin Ailey's "Revelations" at 2 and 8 p.m. March 26 and 2 p.m. March 27. Purchase tickets online; $35-$125. 911 Pine St., Seattle; 206-682-1414; stgpresents.org
Artist Talk with Ezra Wube — March 31
Join Wa Na Wari for an artist talk at noon March 31 with Ezra Wube, whose work is currently on display at Wa Na Wari. Streaming on Facebook; free. wanawari.org
Another Opening, Another Show: Seattle Theater History — March 31
Join Washington Trust Preservation for a look at theater history with author and historian Lawrence Kreisman 5-6:30 p.m. Register online; $5/members, $10/nonmembers. preservewa.org
Call of the City: Sharing Our City With Coyotes — March 31
Seward Park Audubon Center presents a panel of experts on the topic of urban coyotes to dispel lore and share research while taking a look at these city prowlers 5:30-7 p.m. Register online; free. sewardpark.audubon.org
Rainwater Harvesting for Beginners — March 31
Join UW Botanic Gardens for an online class on harvesting rainwater 6-8 p.m. Learn all the essentials, from which roof material is most appropriate to which types of tanks to store water in, across a range of locations (e.g., apartment, house, farm, etc.), budgets and applications (e.g., drinking water, irrigation, etc.). Register online; $25. botanicgardens.uw.edu/about/events/
Ticket Alert
Here are some future events with ticket sales recently announced.
"Hamilton"
Tickets for the Seattle engagement of "Hamilton" begin at 10 a.m. March 28. Visit stgpresents.org, ticketmaster.com, call 800-982-2787 or visit the Paramount Theatre box office in person (on the corner of Ninth Avenue and Pine Street; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.