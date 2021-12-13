DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chase Johnston had 17 points to lead six Stetson players in double figures as the Hatters routed Johnson University of Florida 104-58 on Monday night.
Christiaan Jones added 16 points for the Hatters. Aubin Gateretse chipped in 12, Alvin Tumblin scored 12 and Alex Crawford had 11. Gateretse also had three blocks.
Corey Shelton had 18 points for the NCCAA-member Suns. Antwan Bradley added 10 points. Cedric Green had seven rebounds and three blocks.
