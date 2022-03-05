CINCINNATI (AP) — Nate Johnson had 25 points as Xavier romped past Georgetown 97-75 on Saturday night.
Jack Nunge had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (18-12, 8-11 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Colby Jones added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Adam Kunkel had 12 points and eight assists.
The 97 points were a season best for Xavier, which also posted a season-high 32 assists.
Dante Harris had 19 points for the Hoyas (6-24, 0-19), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Collin Holloway added 17 points. Aminu Mohammed had 15 points and 16 rebounds.
